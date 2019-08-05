Rapid City woman reported missing

Police are looking for a 37-year-old Rapid City woman missing since Friday, July 26.

Jacey Mae Murphy is a white woman, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

According to a Rapid City Police Department release, it is unusual for Murphy to be gone this length of time and her family is concerned about her welfare.

Murphy is believed to have her cell phone but calls have gone unanswered. Her car is currently at a family member’s house.

Anyone with information on Murphy’s whereabouts can contact RCPD Detective Steve Neavill at 605-394-4134.

