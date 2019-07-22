Rapid City woman found safe, ex-boyfriend arrested

A Rapid City woman missing and feared in danger is safe and the man she was reportedly with has been arrested.

Police say 21-year-old Ester Marie Wolfe was found in Chadron, Neb. Sunday. Her ex-boyfriend, 33-year-old Jesse Myron Sierra, was arrested but the specific charges were not released.

Wolfe went missing July 13 after leaving her place of work with Sierra. Because of Sierra’s history of domestic violence, an endangered missing advisory was issued.

This is an evolving story and we will have more information when available.

