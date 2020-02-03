Rapid City woman charged with Social Security fraud

A Rapid City woman is accused of taking Social Security payments she was not entitled to.

Holli Lundahl (also known as Holli Telford, 63) recently pleaded “not guilty” to the charges of theft of government property, supplemental security income benefits fraud and false statements.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office in South Dakota Lundahl converted to her own use, money from the Social Security Administration, in excess of $1,000 between 2014 and 2019.

Lundahl reportedly also failed to report her resources and assets in order to continue to receive Social Security payments.

Lundahl is out on bond pending her April 2020 trial. If convicted, she could be sentenced to 10 years in prison; and a $250,000 fine.

