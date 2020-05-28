Rapid City water restrictions begin Monday

Rapid City will begin its annul water conservation schedule Monday, June 1.

No watering will be allowed between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily. Odd-numbered addresses are allowed to water on odd-numbered days; even-numbered addresses on even-numbered days. No outside watering is allowed on the 31st day of any month.

Homeowners can manually water with a handheld hose or with a bucket, sprinkling can or other similar container.

Water conservation measures will continue through the end of August.

"Water conservation is important for every community and has been part of our City's water conservation plan since the 1990s," said Jeff Crockett, Rapid City water superintendent. "Water conservation has greatly impacted the community's daily use of water. Maintaining water conservation measures and keeping residents educated about the importance of water conservation practices is extremely important.

"Conditions can change from one year to the next and even within a short time during a particular season of the year," Crockett said.

