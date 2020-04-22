Rapid City wants comments and feedback on Sixth Street corridor project

The Rapid City Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) is seeking online comments and feedback from the public on the Sixth Street corridor project.

Anyone can visit the website to access an online commenting map. Users can view the study area and pin comments to specific locations of interest.

The deadline to provide feedback is Saturday, May 2.

"The Rapid City MPO is moving forward with developing recommendations for making the Sixth Street Corridor more walkable, bikeable and livable," said Kip Harrington. City Long Range Planner. "We're encouraging input and feedback from the public and those ideas and concerns will help guide the project team as the planning process moves forward."