Rapid City voters might have to make a decision on school funds

The Rapid City Area Schools board of education will possibly pass a resolution to have an election for a bond issue. This means voters will have to make the ultimate decision on raising cash to build new schools and repair others.

The RCAS board will have a special meeting at 5:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 28, in South Middle School. The school is at 2 Indiana Avenue. It is a public meeting and the district encourages people to attend.

After a public survey, the district tweaked how much the bond issue would be for. Initially, they estimated $250 million but have since trimmed that to $189,553,000.

In a release, the district outlined some of the changes since the original bond proposal.

• West Middle School will not be rebuilt at this time. There is some funding available to do maintenance and safety upgrades.

• Initially, there was $22 million set aside for renovations at Stevens High School. The new plan calls for approximately $19 million in renovations, which does include new fine arts practice spaces, theatre safety and security upgrades, and student counseling and services center renovations.

• The deferred maintenance line item has been cut by $12.5 million. The original plan called for $25 million. Now, there is $12.5 million set aside for deferred maintenance.

• In an effort to keep an elementary school in the city’s core and to close one of Rapid City’s oldest school buildings, Rapid City High School will be converted to an elementary school and Wilson Elementary will eventually be closed.

The plan still calls for three new elementary schools and renovations at four other elementary schools. South Middle School will still be replaced, and the fine arts needs at Stevens High will be addressed

Property taxes would increase by 85 cents for every $1,000 in valuation. On a $250,000 home, the tax increase would be $212.50 per year and roughly $17.70 per month. The bond will be repaid over a 25-year period.

The Facilities Task Force, convened more than a year ago, found that there are four primary needs that must be addressed:

• Safety and security

• Aging and deteriorating building

• 21st century learning environments

• Capacity and future growth

