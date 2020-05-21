Rapid City trash and recycling collection schedule changes

The trash and recycling collection schedule on Memorial Day will be adjusted due to the holiday.

For trash collection that is normally set out on Monday, Rapid City residents are asked to set out their trash on Tuesday and to leave it out until the trash has been collected.

Tuesday through Friday trash collection should be normal, but the city still asks to leave out the trash until collected.

In addition, the Rapid City landfill will be closed on Memorial Day (May 25).