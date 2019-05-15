Rapid City to make ordinance changes to comply with new South Dakota gun laws

Governor Kristi Noem signed several bills into law earlier this year, which lifted some restrictions on the possession of firearms.

Handgun sitting on a counter at First Stop Gun & Coin (May 15, 2015)

Changes are coming to Rapid City's firearms laws.

On Wednesday the city's Legal and Finance Committee unanimously approved the second reading of an ordinance amendment.

"Fairly basic procedure. We are doing this to make sure that we are in compliance with the new state laws with regards to both the House bill and the Senate bill," Darrell Shoemaker says, communications coordinator for the City of Rapid City.

House Bill 1056 says municipalities cannot restrict the possession of firearms.

Senate Bill 47 makes it legal to carry a concealed pistol without a permit in South Dakota.

The city's communications coordinator says the changes will create consistency between city and state laws.

"I think that the changes are a good move. I think that law-abiding citizens should be able to carry and exercise their Second Amendment rights and so I think it's a good thing," Mark Blote says, manager of First Stop Gun & Coin.

City offices received some questions about firearms at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.

Basically asking, "If an event is happening there that restricts firearms, can I still bring my gun in?"

Darrell Shoemaker says, "Basically they are purchasing the use of that facility, and if they do put down a requirement of no firearms or something like that, they're the event promoter. They're basically purchasing the facility for that evening. Basically, that would still stay in place so there could be a restriction there."

The ordinance reading goes to City Council next, and the state laws take effect July 1.

