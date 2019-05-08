Rapid City teen facing adult charges in North Dakota

A Rapid City teen is one of four teenagers charged with multiple felonies in adult court after what authorities are describing as a riot earlier this year at North Dakota's youth prison.

The four are accused of trying to escape from the Youth Correctional Center outside of Mandan on January 28th and and taking a guard to the ground with a choke hold, punching and kicking others and taking keys from another.

Five workers were treated for minor injuries.

17-year old Elijah Barse of Rapid City appeared in court Tuesday and had his bond set at $100,000.

Barse has ten charges against him including simple assault of a corrections officer.

Two of the four have pleaded not guilty and are set for trial in July, while a fourth pleaded guilty in March and is awaiting sentencing.

