Rapid City students travel to sister city in Japan

High school students are studying abroad, taking in new cultures. On Thursday, students from Rapid City's sister city in Japan attended a mock council meeting.

Surrounded by new faces, Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender calls the meeting to order, but these aren't his regular counterparts. These are students from Nikko City, Japan, visiting Rapid City as part of our annual exchange program.

"Rapid City and Nikko City are similar in size, so we trade back and forth cultural groups. So, we sent a group of students from Rapid City who just arrived back on Monday and then we've got the Nikko students to come here and stay with us for a week," said Rapid City Councilwoman Darla Drew.

The trip of a lifetime for Rapid City students.

"It really just opens your eyes and broadens your horizons. I know a lot of people say that but experiencing a different culture and just hearing people talk in a different language is just really different from what you're used to, and it just kind of makes you appreciate your hometown and other people in general," said Student Abbie Armstrong.

While our cultures differ greatly, this experience shows how similar we are with our sister city.

"I've never been to a different country, so I guess this is kind of my first experience. I really loved everything about it," said Armstrong.

Up next for the exchange students: exploring the Black Hills.

Rapid City and Nikko City made a pledge in the 1990s to further exchanges in education in hopes of strengthening the relationship between our countries after World War Two.