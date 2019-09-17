Rapid City sees an increase in the homeless population

According to the Housing and Urban Development's most recent homeless assessment report, South Dakota had the largest percent increase in homelessness in the nation at twenty-three percent.

Lysa Allison is the Executive Director at Cornerstone.

"We've definitely seen an increase of homelessness especially over the last couple of years," says Allison. "Well we have more numbers, more people needing items coming in, more people in the soup kitchen, we have a lot more people just showing up and even needing cold weather gear."

The increase Allison's seen caused the Cornerstone Rescue mission to open a new women's shelter last July.

"We have waiting lists for that facility, we have waiting lists for the mens mission," says Allison. "The need continues to grow, but we are just one small agency and we put a call out for the community and city leaders to be prepared for the winter when we are not able to sustain these numbers any longer."

Since Cornerstone Rescue Mission is filling up and the beds have waiting lists, other resources such as the care campus are taking the overflow on a nightly basis.

Steve Allender is Mayor of Rapid City.

"There's more resources in place today in Rapid City for homeless then there has ever been in the history of Rapid City and it's only going to grow over time out of necessity," says Allender.

In the 2020 budget, Rapid City is pledging 5 million dollars toward the completion of the one heart campus which provides transitional housing.

