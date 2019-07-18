Rapid City seeks public input on affordable housing

The Rapid City Community Development Department is seeking public input on affordable housing in the community through a survey. The data will assist in the preparation of a policy on affordable housing to be considered by City Council later this year.

The short survey consists of questions about accessory dwelling units, cost ranges, methods to create affordability, and housing types needed in the community.

The survey can be accessed here via 'Survey Monkey'. The deadline to complete the online survey is Monday, August 19.

"The public's input through the survey will assist in drafting a policy for Council's consideration and will include potential code amendments for qualified projects that will reduce barriers to housing diversity, promote preservation of existing affordable housing stock and encourage the development of new affordable housing units in the City," said Ken Young, Community Development director.

Young says the general term 'affordable housing' applies to housing costing less than 30 percent of gross family income, including utilities.

For more information about the survey, contact Community Development at (605) 394.4120.