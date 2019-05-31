Rapid City school board to make a decision on $250 million facilities plan

Rapid City Area Schools will have a special meeting Monday where the final facilities recommendations will be made to the board.

The meeting, which is open to the public, is 5 p.m. at Western Dakota Tech’s Pennington County Room.

The school board could pass a resolution allowing a bond issue election. This means it could be up to the voters to decide the future of RCAS facilities, many of which are in poor shape.

The Facilities Task Force, convened more than a year ago, found that there are four primary needs that must be addressed:

• Increasing enrollment and future growth

• Safety and security

• Aging and deteriorating building

• 21st Century learning environments

The task force’s preliminary proposal called for three new elementary schools, renovation of two middle schools and various safety and security upgrades; not to mention funding for maintenance that has been put off. The estimated cost of this proposal was $250 million.

According to a release by RCAS, “if the board passes a resolution and chooses to use the bond structure presented to them last week by the District’s financial consultant, property taxes would increase by $1 for every $1,000 in valuation. More simply put, on a $250,000 home, the tax increase would be $250 per year, $20.80 per month or roughly $5 per week.”

“The new bond structure forecasts the projected growth in Rapid City over a 25-year period. By accounting for the growth from the very beginning, the cost to taxpayers decreases dramatically,” the release continued.

