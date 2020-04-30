Rapid City restaurants provide meals for WAVI

Ripple effects from the COVID-19 pandemic have hit WAVI, a local shelter for victims of domestic abuse and sexual violence, in a profound way.

“The demand for food has increased as people face job shortages and decreased income which has disrupted the food supply chain. This coupled with limited WAVI staffing has put additional strain on staff who are already working tirelessly to ensure that clients are safe and the shelter is clean 24 hours a day.” Says Kristina Simmons, WAVI Development Coordinator. The limited WAVI staffing is to decrease potential COVID-19 exposure.

In response to WAVI’s extra need, a local company, who wishes to remain anonymous, coordinated with area restaurants to provide one week of dinner meals for WAVI guests. The participating restaurants include Colonial House, Delmonico Grill, Murphy’s, Que Pasa, Boss Chicken, KOL, and JR’s Rhodehouse BBQ Pit.

Each restaurant will provide one evening of themed meals for the shelter starting Sunday, May 3.

“Along with many other nonprofits, we have experienced an increased demand for services as people are isolated and unemployed. During times of a national crisis or disaster, cases of domestic violence increase. With the current pandemic we are navigating uncharted waters and adjusting our sails as we go.” Says Simmons.

“The meals being provided will take some of the pressure off of shelter staff and provide clients with restaurant-quality foods they may not have the means to enjoy otherwise. Community support helps in the healing process because it shows that the outside world cares and clients are not alone. Rapid City is an amazing and giving community, without support it would be difficult for us to continue our mission. Thank you for your generosity.” Simmons adds.

Since 1978, WAVI has been working to create a community free of domestic abuse and sexual assault through advocacy, education, and support services. WAVI is an equal opportunity provider serving women, men, and children. All services are provided at no cost and include: 24 hour safe emergency shelter, 24 hour toll free crisis line, court advocacy, emergency department response, crisis management, comprehensive case management, support groups and community education.