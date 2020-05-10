Rapid City residents celebrate Mother's Day in different ways

Colonial House in Rapid City is seeing a flow of people who are celebrating their moms. Even though the restaurant is busy with diners, proper procedures are still in place.

"So we still have to follow the City's regulations and guidelines, we are not allowing more than 10 people right now in our lobby at a time. That's why I'm out here to direct the flow of traffic make sure that if people want to wait in the cars while they are waiting, they are more than welcome to do that, once I get the OK to have a table ready for them then I'll send them in they can go inside, dine in," says Cat Hintz, a staff member at Colonial House.

And for those who prefer a celebration at home, buying flowers is a very popular choice. At Safeway on Mount Rushmore Road, many people can be seen stopping by just to get some flowers for Mother's Day, and just in time for spring.