Rapid City reopening park restrooms and playgrounds

Rapid City is opening up some park restrooms Tuesday, but only for limited hours. Also opening are the city's park playgrounds.

The year-round facilities opening are at Legacy Commons, Founders Park, Canyon Lake West and Skyline Drive. Also opening are restroom facilities at Sioux Park, Vickie Powers Park and the Sioux Park Tennis Courts.

The buildings will be open during the day and early evening hours.

Other restroom facilities will open when park shelters become available by reservation beginning July 1. These restroom facilities include three facilities at Canyon Lake, Old Storybook Island and Robbinsdale Park.

The facilities and playgrounds were closed to the public due to COVID-19 concerns with social distancing and hygiene protocols.