Rapid City removes pandemic restrictions

The Rapid City Council will remove restrictions on businesses, put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision Monday night ends an ordinance requiring restaurants, bars, and other businesses serving customers on site to engage in certain practices meant to slow the spread of COVID-19. This included limiting capacity, wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and constantly disinfecting surfaces.

The resolution passed on a 7-2 vote. Council members Ritchie Nordstrom and Laura Armstrong opposed the easing of rules due to concerns about a second spike in cases coming to South Dakota.

“We're not trying to be mean and authoritarian. This is a pandemic. We're doing our best to help all of us. I think if we lift these restrictions, I think it's insulting to our healthcare providers on the front lines," Armstrong said.

The city will still encourage businesses and the public to follow state and CDC pandemic guidelines. Also, the council could re-institute restrictions if there is a surge of coronavirus infections.

Council members who opted for the easing of rules believe at this point, the public knows everything they can to be as safe as possible, saying the government can only do "so much" to take care of their people and they have done their best.

