Rapid City remote yard waste sites close for season

The remote yard waste sites managed by the Rapid City Solid Waste Department will close for the season on Monday, Dec. 1.

The two locations are West Boulevard North and Fitzgerald Stadium. The recycling containers will be available year round.

Curbside yard waste collections end Friday, Nov. 29, for the winter season.

The drop off site at the entrance to the landfill on South Hwy 79 is a 24/7 secured and lighted facility. This site remains open throughout the winter months.

