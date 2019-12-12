Rapid City recycles: Christmas lights recycling locations

Rapid City's Solid Waste Division is again encouraging the public to recycle non-working strings of holiday lights by dropping them off in one of several collection boxes in Rapid City.

Officials strongly advise residents to not put the lights in the blue recycling bins or trash containers.

The Christmas Light Recycling containers are available at the following locations:



Ace Hardware: 1602 E. St. Patrick Street, 320 W. Boulevard, 1724 W. Main Street



Rapid City Public Library: 610 Quincy Street



Western Dakota Tech: 800 Mickelson Drive



Family Fare Stores: 1516 E. St. Patrick Street and 751 Mountain View Road



Boyd’s Drug Store: Baken Park (entrance to Boyd’s Liquor)



City Hall: 300 Sixth Street



MRF Office Building/Landfill: 5165 S. Highway 79



The bins will be located at these locations until Jan. 31.

