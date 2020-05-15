Rapid City receives 14,500 face masks from 'Masks for Mayors' initiative

In coordination with the United States Conference of Mayors, the city of Rapid City has ordered and received a shipment of 14,500 face masks for distribution to the community.

City officials are working with the 211 Helpline Center to distribute the black, cloth face masks. The masks are part of the 'Masks for Mayors' initiative by the United States Conference of Mayors.

Bella+Canvas, a Los Angeles-based manufacturing company, produced more than one million of the face masks after transitioning its facility from apparel to non-medical face mask production.

Locally, the 211 Helpline Center will serve as the contact for groups and individuals wishing to order the masks. You can visit their website to complete the form.

"During this time of the COVID-19 pandemic, the face masks are a critical component as part of the hygiene protocols for the general public," said Mayor Steve Allender. "Since the pandemic began, face masks of any kind have been in short supply. We wanted to take advantage of the generous offer provided by the US Conference of Mayors and accept all of the face masks we could obtain.

"We are reaching out to community partners to help coordinate distribution of the face masks to groups and individuals."

The face masks are free and communities could order shipments between 4,800 to 14,400. Rapid City had received a complementary bag of 120 face masks with the introductory letter and offer received in late April from the Conference of Mayors. The shipment was received at Rapid City Hall last week.

The cloth masks are meant for one-time or temporary use and should not be used as a replacement for other social distancing measures; in any surgical setting or where exposure to liquid, bodily or other hazardous fluids may be expected; in a clinical setting where the infection risk level through inhalation exposure is high; or in the presence of a high intensity heat source or flammable gas.