Rapid City pursuit ends in crash, arrest

Rapid City police make an arrest after a high-speed chase through the city Monday afternoon.

After spotting a felony warrant suspect in a white truck on Universal Drive, a Pennington County sheriff’s deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop but the driver didn’t stop; leading about a dozen police officers and deputies on a pursuit.

The chase ended when the truck crashed into a tree on the corner of Maple Avenue and East Main Street. The suspect then fled into a nearby home.

A man who was in the home, Tre Wright, says the suspect ran out of the truck, through the garage and into the house yelling his girlfriend's name as he heard the sirens approaching.

“So I open up the front door. They had guns drawn at us, screaming at us, tell us to get down on the ground,” Wright said. “Once we got down on the ground they picked us up and told us to get down on the ground somewhere else. Put us in cuffs. We were the only two to get put in cuffs."

About 30 minutes later the suspect was arrested.

According to Rapid City Police Department spokesperson Brendyn Medina, the suspect – who police have not identified at the time of this post -- was known to have firearms and was considered dangerous.

