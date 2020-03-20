Rapid City postpones Clean-Up Week, opening of yard waste sites

As part of the COVID-19 response, the city is postponing the annual City Clean-Up Week activities and also delaying the opening of remote yard waste collection sites at two locations in Rapid City.

The annual City Clean-Up Week was scheduled for April 20 to April 25 and will be postponed until further notice. A new date for Clean-Up Week has not been determined.

In addition, Rapid City is delaying the April 1 placement of yard-waste containers at the two remote locations at Floyd Fitzgerald Stadium and West Boulevard North. Residents are still encouraged to place their yard waste in brown disposable bags for curbside collection beginning on April 1. Yard waste can also be dropped off at the city landfill on Highway 79.