Rapid City police officer cleared in deadly shooting

South Dakota attorney general’s office clears police in the deadly shooting of a Rapid City man in December.

“It is my conclusion as attorney general that the Rapid City police officer was justified in firing his weapon and using lethal force,” AG Jason Ravnsborg said.

Patrick Alden, 29, was shot and killed at an East Minnesota Street apartment complex Dec. 29. Rapid City Officer Garrett Mastin shot Alden after Alden shot and killed another man, 64-year-old David Iron Horse.

Police were initially called to the apartment complex after witnesses heard five to six gunshots. Once on the scene, police also heard gunshots coming from the second floor of the apartment building. Alden, according to the Department of Criminal Investigation report, fired multiple times at RCPD officers, with one round hitting a patrol car.

Alden continued to fire on the officers as they made their way to the second floor of the apartment building. That’s when the officer fired his patrol rifle seven times, hitting Alden with four of the rounds.

Alden was armed with a .30 caliber M1 rifle when he was shot and killed. Police recovered a 9mm handgun that was also used in the shooting. It was a 9mm round that struck the police car.

The toxicology report shows that Alden had several medications in his system, as well as marijuana; and his blood alcohol content was .242.

Alden had no previous criminal history and a motive for the shooting has never been revealed.

