Rapid City police looking for motel armed robber

A motel on the 600 block of Latrobe Avenue in Rapid City was robbed Wednesday night.

A motel employee told police that a man came into the lobby around 11:30 p.m., brandished a handgun and demanded money from the register. He left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is about 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing around 200 pounds. He was wearing a black Carhartt jacket, black pants, black shoes and a black bandanna over his face.

Anyone with any information about the robbery can contact Sgt. Kelvin Masur at 394-4134. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

