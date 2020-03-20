Rapid City police investigating several business robberies

The Rapid City Police Department is investigating nine recent business robberies across Rapid City that have occurred in the last 30 days.

Police have arrested Michael Daker in connection with four of the nine robberies, however, police are still investigating the other five. The robberies with "*" at the end of the details are the robberies that Daker was connected to.

The reported robberies are:





Feb. 22 at 10:40 p.m.: Armed robbery at 2215 Haines Avenue (convenience store)*.



March 3 at 2:20 a.m.: Armed robbery at 1601 Haines Avenue (convenience store)*.



March 11 at 11:30 p.m.: Armed robbery at 620 Latrobe Avenue (hotel)*.



March 13 at 12:30 a.m.: Armed robbery at 601 Mountain View Road (casino)*.



March 15 at 12:40 a.m.: Armed robbery at 720 N. Lacrosse Street (casino).



March 16 at 11:25 p.m.: Armed robbery at 1320 Mount Rushmore Road (casino).



March 17 at 10:40 a.m.: Robbery at 1625 N. Lacrosse Street (hotel).



March 18 at 11:40 p.m.: Armed robbery at 1624 E. Saint Patrick Street (casino).



March 20 at 5:05 a.m.: Robbery at 601 Mountain View Road (convenience store).



As the RCPD works to identify the remaining suspects responsible for these robberies, convenience stores, casinos, hotels, bars, and any other 24/7 businesses are encouraged to incorporate the following safety precautions:

- If possible, maintain a single point of entry/exit for patrons. All other doors to a business should remain secured to employee access only.

- Ensure surveillance and security systems are in proper working order. Cameras should have good coverage of parking lots and points of entry. The function of silent alarms should be tested on a regular basis.

- Limit the amount of cash on hand to the minimum required for normal operation. Additional cash should be secured until it can be deposited off site as soon as possible.

- Limit window advertising in favor of clear visibility so employees can maintain the best situational awareness.

- Employees of these businesses should report all suspicious activity.

Should an employee encounter a robbery situation, they should take all reasonable actions to protect their own safety. Property is replaceable, human lives are not.

