Rapid City police arrest suspect of recent vehicle burglaries

The Rapid City Police Department have arrested a man who broke into a vehicle on Saturday, June 15 and stole several items including credit cards.

The vehicle burglary was investigated by the Rapid City Police Department Criminal Investigations Divisions for a follow up. Several other vehicle burglary reports were in and around Rapid City the rest of the weekend and early the following week. Police were able to identify the subject as 42-year-old Christopher Berry of Phoenix, Arizona.

On Tuesday, June 18, as police were participating in the Guns and Hoses Blood Drive, Berry was spotted walking through the mall. Barry was arrested and his vehicle was searched. Police discovered a plethora of items linking Berry to the various vehicle burglaries.

Berry was placed under arrest for a total of 28 offenses, 24 of which are felonies. The largest offense count was identity theft with 16 total offenses.