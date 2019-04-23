Rapid City people get stuck with fake money made for movies

Movie prop money continues to pop up at businesses; this time in Rapid City. Last month it was in Sturgis.

According to the Rapid City Police Department, they have several reports of the prop money being passed as real cash.

Hot Springs police also have reports of the fake $100 bills being passed around.

The money is easy to identify since it is marked as “For Motion Picture Purposes” quite prominently and in several sports.

Police suggest people always inspect cash before accepting it, especially the larger denominations. Here are some tips from the Federal Reserve.

If you stumble onto the fake bills, call RCPD at 605-394-4131.

