Rapid City named top 20 best places to retire

Rapid City was named the 19th best place to retire by the Employee Benefit Research Institute's 2019 Retirement Confidence Survey.

A local senior center, Canyon Lake Activity Center, is a fun place for local retirees to congregate. We asked some local retirees why they chose to retire in Rapid City, and what they love about it.

One man loves the proximity to the Black Hills and the community.

"There's so much to do in the Hills all summer, all winter, too," said Lee Hulm. "Rapid has a lot of nice places to eat out, lots of things to do-- symphony, the stock show this time of year is always a big attraction, and there are lots of really nifty events at the senior center, lot of nice places to shop-- it's just a great community."

Bob Scott retiree grew up in South Dakota, loves the area, and loves the weather. He even said that he remembers Januarys when people were outside in short-sleeved shirts.

"It's a wonderful place to retire, our grandkids live here," said Scott. "There's so many things to do here and it's just a great, great place. You can drive through the Hills, you can do so many things around the area, there's a lot going on Downtown."

Kathy Grosz spent time in Florida before returning to Rapid City and says the people are much friendlier up here.

"It's home," said Grosz. "And the people are always friendly and willing to help. Even my two boys that are in Colorado, yeah, they like Colorado, but there are times that they wish they lived closer."

She also said the senior center is wonderful-- people can play cards, pickleball, pool, and just socialize.

Sioux Falls was the only other South Dakota city on the list, but other cities in the region-- Casper and Cheyenne, Wyoming-- were able to crack the top 20.

