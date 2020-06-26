Rapid City mayor tags assistant police chief to head up department

Don Hedrick is now the interim police chief for Rapid City.

Hedrick, who has 18 years of law enforcement experience and was the city’s assistant chief, was appointed by Mayor Steve Allender. He takes over for Chief Karl Jegeris, who is retiring as of today, Friday.

“It is an honor to serve the citizens of Rapid City as a member of the Rapid City Police Department," Hedrick said in a city release. "I am humbled to be in a position to keep the RCPD moving forward and oversee the compassionate work our officers do in the community each and every day. I am excited to carry this torch alongside such a dedicated and committed leadership team in order to serve the Rapid City community.”

Allender expects the selection process for a new police chief to be completed in August, anticipates an internal selection from within Rapid City's police department, and indicates the process will include a review of applicants and interviews by a panel of citizens and community leaders.

