Rapid City man sentenced to federal prison

A 35-year old Rapid City man is hit with a four year sentence in federal prison on a child pornography charge.

Jeremiah Richards earlier pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography.

In federal court Friday, prosecutors said a total of 317 images were presented to the court.

The factual statement basis in the case described video of a girl between four and eight years old.

In court Friday, Richards said he was sorry for the girls in those images and he can't imagine the pain they live in.

Judge Karen Scheier said those kids lives will never be the same.

