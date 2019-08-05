Rapid City man sentenced for Rooster gun theft

One of the two men involved in the theft of two dozen guns from The Rooster in Rapid City in August of last year is heading to federal prison for his role in the crime.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Viken sentenced 31-year old Matthew Keifer of Rapid City to 71 months, just shy of six years, in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Keifer earlier pleaded guilty to theft of firearms.

The factual basis statement signed by Keifer says he used a crowbar to force the back door of The Rooster open and stole 24 handguns.

That statement says Keifer and Zephaniah Thompson then went back to Fairburn, grinded the serial numbers off several of the guns and traded at least two of them for meth.

Police have recovered all but two of the guns.

Thompson has already been sentenced to 56 months in prison.

