Rapid City man reaches milestone: donating 20 gallons of blood!

After 33 years of donating blood, Keith Johnson of Rapid City marked his 20-gallon milestone on Tuesday, May 26 at Vitalant’s Rapid City donation center.

The 89-year-old says he has been donating blood since 1987, which shows there is no upper age limit on donating. Johnson says his body always feels rejuvenated after each blood donation, and that he loves giving back to his community.

Rapid City donation center staff presented Keith with a commemorative 20-gallon donor pin, along with a balloon and card staff signed congratulating him once he made his one-hundred and sixtieth blood donation.

Recent blood drive cancellations due to COVID-19 related closures, coupled with a resumption of surgeries and other medical procedures, has caused a 25 percent increase in the need for blood during the past several weeks.

Donors are strongly urged to give blood as soon as possible by calling (605) 646-2625 or visiting vitalant.org. Vitalant has donation opportunities seven days a week. At this time, all donors and staff are required to wear a face covering. Appointments are preferred, walk-ins permitted.

