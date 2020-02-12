Rapid City man pleads 'not guilty' to assaulting 5 law enforcement officers

A Rapid City man pleaded not guilty in federal court to charges of assault on a federal officer and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

Uriah Lafferty, 34, reportedly assaulted three Oglala Sioux Tribe police officers, a deputy U.S. marshal and a South Dakota Highway Patrol trooper in December 2019. Prosecutors claim Lafferty tried to run the officers over with his vehicle near Hermosa when they tried to arrest him on a federal warrant.

Lafferty was earlier accused of conspiring with others to distribute methamphetamine between August 2014 and December 2019.

If convicted, Lafferty faces up to 40 years in prison. He is currently in custody.

