Rapid City man now charged with murder after infant dies

A Rapid City man is now charged with second degree murder since the child he is accused of assaulting has died.

James T. Cunningham, 26, was initially charged with causing serious, life-threatening injuries to a baby boy. The assault reportedly occurred March 3 at a home on the 500 block of Hanover Drive, Rapid City.

The child was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital where he died.

Cunningham, a senior airman at Ellsworth Air Force Base, is currently in the Pennington County Jail

