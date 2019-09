Police have released the name of a motorcyclist killed in a Rapid City crash Saturday, Aug. 31.

Tallon Brey, 23 of Rapid City, was riding southbound on Saint Joseph Street when he was hit by a pickup at the intersection with East Saint Patrick Street. The collision pushed the bike into a second pickup truck. Brey died at the scene of the crash.

Police did not release any details as to who had the right of way, saying the investigation continues.