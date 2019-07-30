Rapid City man killed in bike-car crash

A Rapid City man has been identified as the biker killed in a crash Friday afternoon on West Highway 44 near Johnson Siding.

Marvin Olson, 58, was killed when a car driven by 76-year-old Linda Harrell (also of Rapid City) crossed the center line and hit his motorcycle head-on.

Olson died at the scene. Harrell was taken to Regional Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to a release from the state Department of Public Safety, charges are pending against Harrell.

