Rapid City man killed in bike-car crash

JOHNSON SIDING, S.D. (KEVN/KOTA TV.) - A Rapid City man has been identified as the biker killed in a crash Friday afternoon on West Highway 44 near Johnson Siding.
Marvin Olson, 58, was killed when a car driven by 76-year-old Linda Harrell (also of Rapid City) crossed the center line and hit his motorcycle head-on.
Olson died at the scene. Harrell was taken to Regional Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
According to a release from the state Department of Public Safety, charges are pending against Harrell.