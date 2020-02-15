Rapid City man killed in Tuesday accident

The South Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the man killed in a Tuesday accident in Meade County as 40-year old Thomas Anderson, Junior of Rapid City. The Patrol says Anderson was a passenger in a GMC pickup driven by 36-year old Matthew Pietz of Rapid City, who suffered life-threatening injuries in the accident. The Patrol says Pietz was driving north on Galaxy Road near the intersection of 218th Street eight miles east of Piedmont when he lost control on the snow and ice-covered road. The pickup left the road and rolled. Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation into the accident continues.