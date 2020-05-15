Rapid City man identified as suspect killed in shootout with police

The South Dakota Attorney General's Office released the name of the man shot and killed by Rapid City police after he reportedly opened fire on officers during a traffic stop.

Anthony Angel, 30, Rapid City, was shot Wednesday evening near the intersection of Highway 44 and Saint Patrick Street. He died the next day.

Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg confirms that the Division of Criminal Investigation, at the request of the Rapid City Police Department is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

At the completion of the investigation, the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation will issue a case report and shooting summation to be reviewed by the attorney general for a final determination on the officer’s action. The release of the summary is anticipated within 30 days.

