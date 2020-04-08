Rapid City man identified as Oelrichs crash victim

A Rapid City man has been identified as the victim in a one-vehicle crash that occurred Sunday night east of Oelrichs.

Brandon Campbell, who was the 25-year-old driver, was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle when it went off the road, into a ditch and rolled. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 27-year-old passenger, Kelly Campbell of Custer, was wearing a seat belt. He suffered serious non-life threatening injuries and was transferred to the Monument Health hospital in Rapid City.