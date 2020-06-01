Rapid City man charged with slashing 30 Spearfish police, city tires

A Rapid City man faces felony charges after slashing more than two dozen Spearfish city vehicle tires early Sunday morning.

Nicholas A. Rios, 20, was reportedly seen on surveillance cameras slashing tires on police and other city vehicles. Police were alerted to the vandalism when a Spearfish Emergency Communications Dispatch staffer heard hissing coming from the tires.

Officers pursued Rios from the City Hall area to the downtown area, where he was caught on Main Street. Police say Rios was still in possession of the knife when he was apprehended.

In total, 30 tires were slashed, including police department, animal control, and other city vehicles, as well as a city employee's personal vehicle.

“I’m very disappointed that anyone would commit a crime like this,” Pat Rotert, Spearfish Public Safety director, said. “With these alleged actions, Rios impacted our fleet capabilities and potentially slowed our response to requests from community members while the damage

to the equipment we respond in is being repaired. During the day following this incident, we had calls ranging from medical emergencies to a domestic violence arrest. While law enforcement was the target of his alleged actions, in my view, he victimized the entire community.”

Repairs to the fleet have begun, with completion dependent on the availability of tires in the area.

The department approximates the value of the tires alone to be approximately $7,500.

Rios has been charged with seven counts of intentional damage to property ($1,000-$2,500), concealed weapon with intent to commit a felony, intentional damage to property ($400-$1,000), obstruction of law enforcement, underage consumption.

