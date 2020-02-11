Rapid City man charged with abusing a 3-year-old boy

A 34-year-old Rapid City man is under arrest, charged with abusing and seriously injuring a 3-year-old boy.

Nathan C. Saunders is charged with two counts of aggravated child abuse, causing “major injuries.” The abuse reportedly occurred over two days, Friday and Saturday. Saunders is not physically related to the child but reportedly had a relationship with a family member.

Saunders is also charged with using methamphetamine and a parole violation. He was on parole after serving part of a sentence for drug use.

Saunders was booked into the Pennington County Jail early Sunday morning, where he is being held under a half-million-dollar bond.

At this time, we do not know the condition of the child. A source did say that the child was airlifted to a Denver hospital.

