Rapid City man charged with DUI after running over himself

You might say it's a bad day when you run over yourself at an intersection; and then get arrested for it.

That's what reportedly happened to 39-year-old Anthony Williamson of Rapid City.

Witnesses say Williamson was at the intersection of Jackson Boulevard and Mountain View Road about 11:25 a.m. Friday when his car door opened and he fell out. They say the vehicle's rear wheel then ran over his legs. A passerby was able to stop the vehicle.

After being evaluated by medics and declining treatment, Williams was arrested, charged with driving under the influence.

