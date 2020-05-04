Rapid City man charged with DUI after running over himself

(MGN)
Posted:

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN/KOTA TV) - You might say it's a bad day when you run over yourself at an intersection; and then get arrested for it.

That's what reportedly happened to 39-year-old Anthony Williamson of Rapid City.

Witnesses say Williamson was at the intersection of Jackson Boulevard and Mountain View Road about 11:25 a.m. Friday when his car door opened and he fell out. They say the vehicle's rear wheel then ran over his legs. A passerby was able to stop the vehicle.

After being evaluated by medics and declining treatment, Williams was arrested, charged with driving under the influence.

Read the original version of this article at www.kotatv.com.

 