Rapid City man arrested following wild ride

Running from the police at 100 mph on a highway is crazy enough. This guy reportedly did it on Rapid City streets early Friday morning.

Police say they clocked a car going 106 mph on Cambell Street near the intersection with East Minnesota Street at about 12:15 a.m. They tried to stop the driver but he continued, turning onto East Saint Patrick Street before finally stopping near the intersection with Elm Street.

The driver, 24-year-old Jeshua Hoeft of Rapid City, was arrested for driving under the influence, aggravated eluding and reckless driving.

Later in the morning, 1:35 a.m., Rapid City police had another chase.

Police say they spotted a vehicle with a tail light out in the area of Milwaukee and Monroe streets. The driver wouldn’t stop, circling through the city’s north side before crashing through a fence and stopping on East Knollwood Drive.

Two people tried to escape but were detained by police.

The driver, 20-year-old Jaden Lebeaux of Porcupine, was arrested for aggravated eluding, possession of a controlled substance, ingestion of a controlled substance and three warrants.

The passenger, 36-year-old Eldon Cross Dog of Rapid City, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

