Rapid City man arrested following Highway 44 crash

A Rapid City man is arrested after a horrific crash on East Highway 44 Monday afternoon.

John Anagnostopulos, 29, was arrested for driving under the influence, reckless driving, and a couple of drug charges.

The crash happened about 4:45 p.m. at the Highway 44 intersection with Elk Vale Road. According to a police release, Anagnostopulos was eastbound on the highway when he ran a red light. He then had to swerve to avoid hitting another car that was legally turning through the intersection. This caused Anagnostopulos to lose control and hit a light pole.

Police say they found several cans of beer scattered around the crash scene, as well as marijuana and associated paraphernalia.

Anagnostopulos was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

