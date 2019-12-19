Rapid City man admits to having meth

A Rapid City man pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance Thursday.

Daniel Nazarchuk pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, which is a class 5 felony, punishable with up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

According to Nazarchuk, the police found a broken meth pipe with residue in his apartment, which he said he broke because he was trying to quit.

The judge denied Nazarchuk’s request for bond.

In August, Nazarchuk was arrested for possession of a controlled substance; as well as making terroristic threats and intentional damage to property.

Nazarchuk reportedly messaged the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office with the threat. He also posted a video on social media of him throwing rocks and breaking the windshield of a sheriff’s office car.

In the video, he claims someone hurt his girl’s feelings; making her cry. He says “F… USA. I’ll murder all of you.” Then, saying he’s merciful, instead of blowing up the courthouse he admits to throwing rocks at a “cop car.”

