Rapid City man, 2 others sentenced for meth trafficking

Federal authorities say three people in South Dakota have been sentenced on methamphetamine trafficking charges in the last week.

Thirty-nine-year-old Terry Paulhamus, of Rapid City, and 38-year-old Joel Boe, of Pierre, were each sentenced to 5 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth. Sixty-one-year-old Frank Miller Jr., 61, of Fort Pierre, was sentenced to 4 years and 9 months on a meth conspiracy charge.

Authorities say Miller traveled to Denver to pick up the meth and was arrested last June during a traffic stop that yielded 236 grams of meth.