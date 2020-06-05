Rapid City lounge employee tests positive for COVID-19

South Dakota Department of Health officials announced on Friday that an employee have the Blue Lantern Lounge at 1200 E Saint Patrick Street in Rapid City has tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual worked at the business while able to transmit the virus to others on May 27 at 5 p.m. through May 28 at 1:30 a.m.

Due to the risk of exposure, customers who visited the Blue Lantern Lounge during the times listed should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the date they visited.

State Health officials remind all South Dakotans to:

· Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

· Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue.

· Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

· Refrain from touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

· Clean frequently touched surfaces and objects.

· Individuals at higher risk for severe COVID-19 illness, such as older adults and people who have chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease, should take actions to reduce their risk of exposure.

If you develop symptoms:

· Call your health care provider immediately.

· Individuals who are concerned they have COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider via phone before going to a clinic or hospital to prevent spread in healthcare facilities.

· Avoid contact with other people.

· Follow the directions of your provider and public health officials.

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and the South Dakota Department of Health.