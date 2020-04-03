Rapid City library keeps drive-thru open, extends precautionary measures

The downtown library will continue to provide services from the drive-thru window through April 30. These services include picking up requested materials, signing up for a library card and picking up remote prints.

The library facility will remain closed to the public to support community efforts to help impede the spread of COVID-19.

The drive-thru will be open Monday – Thursday 8 a.m. – 7:30 p.m., and Friday – Sunday, 9:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Limited staff will be available to assist individuals by phone, email and text. Please contact the library regarding any concerns about item renewals and fines.

Access ebooks, audiobooks, video, music, magazines and research tools from home using our digital library. A summary of library resources for all ages that can be accessed from home can be found here.