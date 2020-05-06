Rapid City leather worker's #1 seller: "Along the Way"

A Rapid City man's custom leather working business is gaining traction.

His road map to success includes hard work, high quality and a passion for what he's doing.

He makes each item, one at a time, by hand.

Don Hanson Junior looks at leather like a sculptor looks at clay.

"I love it. This is like therapy for me pretty much you know. I be able to go in here and I can you know, I have my tools and you have to punch holes in the leather. I pre-punch all the holes before I run the thread through," says Don "DJ" Hanson Jr., owner and founder of "Leather N Stitch".

Each project gets his full attention. He's worked with leather a bit for years, but last year he got the bug to go all out, and now he's all in.

"I use 1 millimeter wax thread, which fairly thick like this here and this lasts forever so I cut everything by hand. I saddle stitch by hand and this won't break," DJ explains, describing his work.

He's got a website, an Etsy shop, he's on Instagram, and almost instantly, one item has taken off.

Hanson laughs when asked about his current top seller. "That's funny you're asking me about that right now," he says.

Right now a very interesting looking leather mask is his number 1 selling item.

"This is set up so that you can put a HEPA filter in here and so it's a high efficiency particulate air, basically it comes from vacuum bags," DJ says, as he demonstrates how the mask works. There's a second layer of leather on one portion of the front that can be opened, to put a filter inside, and then closed again.

In a day and age where masks are in vogue...

"People just want to look different than everybody else when they go out and about," Hanson explains.

It's available in whatever color combination you choose.

"These are also set up to where not just with these filters here, but you can also wear your regular face mask underneath, whether it's N-95 or just one you made at home," DJ says.

He's quick to point out he did not create the pattern, but he got permission from the guy who did, modified it, and it's clearly a hit.

"I mean, every time I think we're caught up, another 2,3,4 comes through and it's just like I can't be more excited," says Hanson, the owner of Leather N Stitch.

But there's no masking that he's also excited for the 80th Sturgis Rally.

"So I want to have several different products ready so that people can place preorders with those while they're there and then we'll also have merchandise that they can buy right away," he says, describing his plans for this summer's rally time.

These are, made by hand, not machines.

"So this backpack here is made from scratch. This is 2 different types of leather here," he says. They're meant for both men and women, and the colors can be chosen since each one is custom made. He says he made one in black and silver.

He also makes messenger bags.

"Like this one here is a 7 ounce leather so it's a lot thicker and with this I'm able to make something that's really gonna last. This is tough," and he taps on it while he talks, to demonstrate how strong the leather is.

"So this is L, the feather represents the N, and S is stitch, so Leather and Stitch so that's how you know it's my company," he says, showing us the logo imprinted on his work.

Because DJ sees leather like a sculptor sees clay, with an imprinted seal to show you got the real deal.

For more information on Don "DJ" Hanson Junior's small business, you can go to his website at Leathernstitch.com .