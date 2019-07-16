Rapid City landfill opens new cell

The Rapid City Landfill's $7-million expansion project is starting to pay off.

Rapid City officials recently opened a new cell at the landfill to keep up with garbage flowing in around the region. (KEVN)

City officials say they just opened a new cell last month to help keep up with the garbage flowing in from around the region. The cell is located southwest of Highway 79 and East Catron Boulevard.

In order to get the cell fully operational, they had to dig a massive pit then line it with plastic to make sure contaminants don't seep into the ground.

The new addition is expected to last for the next 10 years. Another phase of the project is expected to bring another landfill by 2028.